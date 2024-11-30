Sports

Danny Amendola 'unbelievably grateful' over his ‘Dancing with the Stars’ journey

  • November 30, 2024
Former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola shares an appreciation post after the Dancing with the Stars finale.

Amendola, who shone bright during the dancing show season 33 with his partner Witney Carson and received, showed his amazing moves and dancing skills.

Even though he worked hard and was appreciated by the judges, the 39-year-old with his American dancer and choreographer partner did not win the show but made it to the finals after a surprising twist of “no elimination.

After an amazing journey, Palm Trees and Power Lines actor pens a heartfelt note on his Instagram. He wrote, “So unbelievably grateful for this opportunity, Deena and crew at @dancingwiththestars, ALL of the Cast and Pros! Most importantly, @witneycarson and her beautiful family! I learned so much about myself and dance and have a whole new appreciation for performing arts. Thank you for all the support it was truly life-changing.”

Amendola and his partner Carson finished number five in Dancing with the Stars.

Who Did Danny Amendola Dedicate His Dance To?

Danny Amendola during the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars dedicated his dance to late college football coach Mike Leach, who died in 2022.

80 for Brady Star on dedication night said, “He sold us a dream that we could pay through hard work and dedication. And being a coach is a very selfless job. And, you know, I miss him dearly, and this one's for him."

Is Danny Amendola Still Playing Football?

No, Danny Amendola is no longer playing football. After a successful over a decade National Football League career, he took retirement in 2022 after playing his last NFL season in 2021 for Houston, Texas.

The two-time Super Bowl Champion began his NFL career in 2008 with the Dallas Cowboys, but he participated as an undrafted free agent during this season. He was drafted for the first time in 2009 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Amendola during his 13-year career played for the St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions.

