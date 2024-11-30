Prince Andrew resumes horseback riding after narrowly escaping mishap

Prince Andrew was seen riding horseback once again during his early morning outing at the Royal Lodge on Saturday.
This marked the Duke of York's first public appearance since he narrowly avoided a serious fall while riding through the Windsor estate on Monday.
The 64-year-old prince was bundled up in the same light grey jacket he wore earlier in the week as he took his usual Saturday ride.
During the previous ride, his horse, spooked by something along the way, caused him to lose his balance. Photographs from the event capture the tense moment when the mare showed signs of distress, throwing Prince Andrew off course.
Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles, has largely stayed out of the spotlight since his highly criticised 2019 Newsnight interview, in which he addressed his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The fallout from this interview was severe, leading the Duke of York to step down from his royal duties.
Following the scandal, he forfeited his royal titles and lost his honorary military positions, a decision enforced by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Additionally, Andrew was denied the right to wear his military uniform on several occasions, including during his mother’s funeral procession.
In an attempt to scale down his lifestyle, King Charles suggested Andrew leave his lavish 30-room residence, Royal Lodge, and move to Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Like the Sussexes, Andrew lost his taxpayer-funded security after his official duties were revoked.
Royal commentator Robert Hardman’s updated biography claims that King Charles directed the Keeper of the Privy Purse to cut off Andrew's personal allowance, which had been used to support his living costs and security arrangements.
Despite these financial constraints, Prince Andrew has reportedly secured alternative sources of income. He continues to live at Royal Lodge, sharing the property with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who is currently away in Australia.
The Duke is expected to join the Royal Family for their annual Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church, accompanied by his daughters, Princess Beatrice, 36, and Princess Eugenie, 34.