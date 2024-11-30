Donald Trump slams BRICS with 100% tariff threat over dollar replacement

US President-elect Donald Trump issued a stern warning to BRICS member countries on Saturday, November 30.
As per Reuters, Trump demanded that they must pledge not to create or support a new currency to replace the US dollar, or else they will face 100% tariffs.
BRICS countries include Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, “The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER.”
He added, “We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy.”
The statement further added, “They can go find another 'sucker'. There is no chance that the BRICS will replace the U.S. Dollar in International Trade, and any Country that tries should wave goodbye to America."
Recently, a New York judge gave Trump the green light to seek the dismissal of his hush money criminal case in which he was convicted earlier this year.
Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.
To note, Trump will be sworn in as the new president on Monday, January 20, 2025.