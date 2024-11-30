World

Donald Trump slams BRICS with 100% tariff threat over dollar replacement

BRICS countries include Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
Donald Trump slams BRICS with 100% tariff threat over dollar replacement
Donald Trump slams BRICS with 100% tariff threat over dollar replacement

US President-elect Donald Trump issued a stern warning to BRICS member countries on Saturday, November 30.

As per Reuters, Trump demanded that they must pledge not to create or support a new currency to replace the US dollar, or else they will face 100% tariffs.

BRICS countries include Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, “The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER.”

He added, “We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy.”

The statement further added, “They can go find another 'sucker'. There is no chance that the BRICS will replace the U.S. Dollar in International Trade, and any Country that tries should wave goodbye to America."

Recently, a New York judge gave Trump the green light to seek the dismissal of his hush money criminal case in which he was convicted earlier this year.

Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.

To note, Trump will be sworn in as the new president on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Say goodbye to menstrual pain with THIS one fruit

Say goodbye to menstrual pain with THIS one fruit
Donald Trump slams BRICS with 100% tariff threat over dollar replacement

Donald Trump slams BRICS with 100% tariff threat over dollar replacement
Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time

Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time
Katharine, Duchess of Kent: Royal’s journey from tragedy to transformation

Katharine, Duchess of Kent: Royal’s journey from tragedy to transformation
Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time
Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time
Janey Godley’s last goodbye brims with laughter and heartfelt tributes
Janey Godley’s last goodbye brims with laughter and heartfelt tributes
'The Simpsons' nails it again with its 'hilarious' prediction
'The Simpsons' nails it again with its 'hilarious' prediction
Zelensky ties peace to NATO membership for Ukraine’s unoccupied regions
Zelensky ties peace to NATO membership for Ukraine’s unoccupied regions
Woman slips past security, boards Delta flight without boarding pass
Woman slips past security, boards Delta flight without boarding pass
Eastern US shivers under Arctic blast and intense lake-effect snow
Eastern US shivers under Arctic blast and intense lake-effect snow
$6.2 million taped banana artwork meets shocking ending: Watch
$6.2 million taped banana artwork meets shocking ending: Watch
North Korea bans two popular dishes to ‘invade’ South Korean culture
North Korea bans two popular dishes to ‘invade’ South Korean culture
Syrian rebels enter country's second-largest city for first time in 8 years
Syrian rebels enter country's second-largest city for first time in 8 years
Thousands of travelers face delays and cancellations on Black Friday
Thousands of travelers face delays and cancellations on Black Friday
China completes 46-year journey to transform desert into green land
China completes 46-year journey to transform desert into green land
Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age
Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age