Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce react to heartfelt engagement news

The 'Cruel Summer' singer and the NFL star started dating in September 2023

  • December 01, 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had set the internet ablaze with their cute reaction to gushing engagement news.

On the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs player congratulated his fellow NFL star Josh Allen on his engagement to actress Hailee Steinfeld on social media.

In the shared photo, the footballer can be seen getting down on one knee for his partner.

Travis penned, “Congratulations!!!” along with clapping emojis under the couple’s post and received "You next" as a response.

Even thought it is rare for Taylor to react on such news, but she left liked the post to show her congratulations.

A fan wrote under Travis’ comment, “so when are you guys getting married brother? Cannot wait for you guys to make if official, I’m rooting for you.”

Another added, “broo you need to do the same for our queen, please take notes from your teammate.”

As per RadarOnline, an insider reported, "This is far from a Thanksgiving celebration – Taylor and Travis have sorted this to tell both sets of their loved ones they are planning to get married.”

Notably, Taylor and Travis have been dating since September 2023.

