'Homesick' Adele looks for 'secure' new house in London

The 'Halo' singer plans to move back to London with fiancé Rich Paul after Las Vegas residency

  • by Web Desk
  December 01, 2024
Adele has reportedly been planning to move back to London with fiancé Rich Paul after being “homesick.”

As per Daily Mail, the Skyfall singer has “become disillusioned with Hollywood” so she wants to spend more time in the UK.

Last month, Adele, 36, made a shocking confession that she would be taking a break from her Las Vegas residency after it ends and fans wouldn't see her for “an incredibly long time.”

An insider told the media outlet that the British artist, who is worth an estimated $220 million (£173 million), has been looking at new properties to shift with her eight-year-old son Angelo

“Adele has instructed her people to look for a "beautiful and secure" home for her in the capital. She plans on keeping her house in LA, but wants to spend at least half the year back home,” the source noted.

As per reports, she has no plans to sell the lavish $58 million Beverly Hills mansion.

The tipster added, “Rich has been trying to talk her out of it, but Adele is a very strong woman. Once she’s made up her mind, no one can change it.”

Adele concluded her Las Vegas residency on November 23, 2024 after a two-year stint at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

