Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter steals the show at ISL match

Raha Kapoor is the beloved daughter of the famous celebrity couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took the stands at the ISL football match in Mumbai with daughter Raha. 

Both headed out to watch the game at the ongoing Indian Super League over the weekend.

All eyes were on Raha and her cute expressions as she tagged along with her parents for the match. 

In new pictures and videos surfacing all over social media, the 2-year-old stole the spotlight in her jersey, twinning with dad.

She nestled on the lap of the Bollywood actress and looked ahead, a moment worth cherishing. 

The Brahmastra co-stars were spotted cheering for Ranbir’s team, Mumbai City FC, as it faced-off against team Hyderabad FC.

Another footage saw the Heart of Stone actress carrying out her mommy duties as she took her little baby for a walk around the field.


Fans cheered and took the name of Raha, which did not escape the attention of Bhatt as she thanked them for their gesture.

It is pertinent to mention that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot in April 2022, welcomed their daughter that same year. 

