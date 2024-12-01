Trending

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt mark 'six years' of love and togetherness

Celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary on December 1, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  December 01, 2024
 
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt mark six years of love and togetherness
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt mark six years of love and togetherness 

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan are marking a milestone in their beautiful journey together.

On Instagram, the Qalandar actor shared a bunch of throwback glimpses featuring their fond memories together both before and after marriage.

The images proved that nothing can beat their bond, undying love and commitment for each other.

Alongside the thread, Butt penned a loving note for wife that read, “Six Years of togetherness. Thank you for staying by my side all these years. Happy 6th Wedding Anniversary @aimankhan.official.”


This post came merely weeks after the Baandi actress celebrated her 26th birthday in the presence of her loved ones.

Butt’s anniversary post amassed a million responses from his 5 M followers.

One user commented, “Mashallah! Congratulations. May you guys stay together and happy.”

Also the mom-of-two had a cute reaction to her beloved's heartwarming wish, "That's so sweet Muneeb!Miss you and happy anniversary to you too." 

It is pertinent to mention that Butt never shies away from expressing love for Aiman publicly and often shares daily fun glimpses from their life as parents.

For the unversed, the lovebirds, who signed the marriage contract on November 2018, had their rukhsati on December 1, 2018.

Shortly after their alleged nuptials, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt entered the stage of parenthood with the birth of their baby girl, Amal. 

