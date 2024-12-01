Entertainment

Ben Affleck seen in rare outing amid Jennifer Garner reunion talks heat up

Ben Affleck “felt blessed” after spending time with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner

  December 01, 2024
Ben Affleck appeared sombre during a solo outing just days after celebrating Thanksgiving with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

On Friday, the Gone Girl star was spotted alone in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles, while seen on a low-key outing.

He was seemingly going to a local shopping centre, serving looks in a tan-coloured button-down, which he layered over a black shirt, with the sleeves rolled up.

The Good Will Hunting star, who “felt blessed” after spending time with his ex-wife the Alias star, paired his look with dark grey jeans and black sneakers to complete his casual look.

However, Affleck’s short hair and scruffy beard gave him a relaxed, low-maintenance look.

Notably, the Daredevil star solo outing came after he and his former wife Garner volunteered for Midnight Mission on Thanksgiving amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

On his outing with the Elektra star, the source told to Page Six that Affleck “felt blessed” after spending Thanksgiving with his ex-wife and children.

The insider also revealed that he “can just be himself” around Garner.

“Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her,” the insider continued.

They added, “Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she's the mother of his kids”

Affleck and Garner were married for a decade, and they officially finalized the divorce in 2018.

