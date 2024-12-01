World

Sir Keir Starmer set to unveil 'ambitious' policy plans amid public frustration

A survey of roughly 2,000 adults reveals that 54% disapprove Sir Keir Starmer's performance

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024
Sir Keir Starmer set to unveil ambitious policy plans amid public frustration
Sir Keir Starmer set to unveil 'ambitious' policy plans amid public frustration

Sir Keir Starmer is set to introduce Labour’s “plan for change” in the coming weeks.

As per multiple outlets, he aims to overcome a difficult first five months in office amid public frustration with budget proposals.

The main purpose of all these efforts is to achieve the government’s five main priorities, including economic growth, healthcare, crime reduction and green energy.

Starmer has called it the “next phase” of the government, designed to let the public hold him and his team accountable for their promises.

Ahead of revealing the details, Sir Keir said in a statement released by his office, “This plan for change is the most ambitious yet honest programme for government in a generation.”

The statement added, “Mission-led government does not mean picking milestones because they are easy or will happen anyway - it means relentlessly driving real improvements in the lives of working people.”

"Some may oppose what we are doing and no doubt there will be obstacles along the way, but this government was elected on mandate of change and our plan reflects the priorities of working people,” it further added.

A survey of roughly 2,000 adults reveals that 54% disapprove his performance, while 22% approve, giving him a net rating of -32%.

Danny Amendola new post sparks ‘comeback’ talks

Danny Amendola new post sparks ‘comeback’ talks
Google Photos gets fresh look with revamped interface

Google Photos gets fresh look with revamped interface
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wait for families’ approval to announce engagement

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wait for families’ approval to announce engagement
Sir Keir Starmer set to unveil 'ambitious' policy plans amid public frustration

Sir Keir Starmer set to unveil 'ambitious' policy plans amid public frustration
Sudden eruption of massive sinkhole forces evacuations in Merthyr Tydfil
Sudden eruption of massive sinkhole forces evacuations in Merthyr Tydfil
THIS hidden street in Edinburgh will take you back centuries
THIS hidden street in Edinburgh will take you back centuries
Cyclone Fengal devastates India and Sri Lanka, 19 dead, thousands affected
Cyclone Fengal devastates India and Sri Lanka, 19 dead, thousands affected
Shocking 40-year reunion: Daughter finds long-lost dad as Facebook friend
Shocking 40-year reunion: Daughter finds long-lost dad as Facebook friend
Javier Milei’s fiscal cuts threaten HIV treatment in Argentina
Javier Milei’s fiscal cuts threaten HIV treatment in Argentina
Thailand, Madagascar unite against animal trafficking with historic repatriation
Thailand, Madagascar unite against animal trafficking with historic repatriation
Trump names loyalist ex-aide Kash Patel as FBI chief
Trump names loyalist ex-aide Kash Patel as FBI chief
Survivor of 2004 tsunami recounts harrowing experience of being buried alive
Survivor of 2004 tsunami recounts harrowing experience of being buried alive
Donald Trump slams BRICS with 100% tariff threat over dollar replacement
Donald Trump slams BRICS with 100% tariff threat over dollar replacement
Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time
Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time
Janey Godley’s last goodbye brims with laughter and heartfelt tributes
Janey Godley’s last goodbye brims with laughter and heartfelt tributes
'The Simpsons' nails it again with its 'hilarious' prediction
'The Simpsons' nails it again with its 'hilarious' prediction