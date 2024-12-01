Sir Keir Starmer set to unveil 'ambitious' policy plans amid public frustration

Sir Keir Starmer is set to introduce Labour’s “plan for change” in the coming weeks.
As per multiple outlets, he aims to overcome a difficult first five months in office amid public frustration with budget proposals.
The main purpose of all these efforts is to achieve the government’s five main priorities, including economic growth, healthcare, crime reduction and green energy.
Starmer has called it the “next phase” of the government, designed to let the public hold him and his team accountable for their promises.
Ahead of revealing the details, Sir Keir said in a statement released by his office, “This plan for change is the most ambitious yet honest programme for government in a generation.”
The statement added, “Mission-led government does not mean picking milestones because they are easy or will happen anyway - it means relentlessly driving real improvements in the lives of working people.”
"Some may oppose what we are doing and no doubt there will be obstacles along the way, but this government was elected on mandate of change and our plan reflects the priorities of working people,” it further added.
A survey of roughly 2,000 adults reveals that 54% disapprove his performance, while 22% approve, giving him a net rating of -32%.