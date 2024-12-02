Entertainment

Discover Siow Wei: Everything about rising TikTok star and fashion icon

  • December 02, 2024
Siow Wei Lim, popularly known as Siowei, is a famous social media star who is widely followed for her humorous and engaging content.

Her content is primarily focused lighthearted challenges, resonating and relatable Asian family moments and jolly skits that her audience can relate to and also cherishes.

Here’s more to know about the rising TikTok sensation.

Lim Siow Wei Age:

Siow Wei was born on November 26, 1994, in Malaysia and is 30-year-old currently. Her birth sign is Sagittarius.

Lim Siow Wei Family:

The social media sensation belongs to Malaysian-Chinese upper-middle-class family that includes her parents, two brother, and a sister.

However, Siow Wei has kept her family’s identity under wraps.

Siowei Boyfriend:

Lim Siow Swei is dating Lim Zheng Yi, a fellow content creator and also her business partner for clothing and accessories brand Yaey.

The duo often shares their personal and professional ventures through their social media handles.

Lim Siow Wei Height:

The social media star, Siow Wei, is 5’2” feet tall, which is equal to 157 cm.

Which Country is Siowei from?

Siow Wei is from Malaysia, Asia.

