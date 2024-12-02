Entertainment

Cardi B takes shocking decision amid trolls: 'Yesterday was my last day'

The 'Bodak Yellow' singer takes unexpected decision after trolls

  by Web Desk
  December 02, 2024
Cardi B has announced break from partying tdue to trolls amid her split from Offset.

The Bodak Yellow singer took to her X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to hit back at critiques who called out her for partying a lot.

"A lot of people have been saying that I've been going out a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot lately, which I have. Yesterday was my last day going out to party,” she announced in an audio clip.

Cardi B, who recently welcomed her third baby with estranged husband Offset, further emphasized the importance of partying to focus on herself.

"After you have a break-up, you have to just live a little bit, you know what I'm saying?” she told her followers.

The rapper further added, "If you're in the house, even if you work, you could work and get that money, you over-think that situation and it's like ... that might fry you again. Not only might that fry you, it might make you sad. That might depress you. That might make you do dumb decisions, like hit up your ex or something like that."

Cardi B further fire back at criticism that she's "too old" to party.

"I hate that people be going, 'You're too old to be going out. You're too old to be going out.' B****, I'm in my f****** 30s! I work my a** off and I was put up a whole seven years. I need to live a little bit,” she added.

Cardi B revealed her third pregnancy hours after the news of her divorce from Offset went public

