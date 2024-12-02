Kate Middleton makes surprise move after subtle 'forgiveness' for Harry

Princess Kate made delightful gesture after extending subtle olive branch to Prince Harry in heartfelt letter.
As reported by GB, Kate gave a special Christmas present to a prestigious organization ahead of her highly anticipated Carol concert next week.
Kate gifted a Christmas tree to a London-based charity, TAG Youth, which supports children and young people with disabilities.
The social media account of the charity which functions in the Richmond and Kingston areas, shared the delightful update around weekend.
"We are pleased to share that we will be receiving a Christmas Tree from HRH The Princess of Wales," the organisation shared in their statement.
TAG Youth provides a welcoming and supportive space for young people with disabilities, helping them to connect with others and build essential life skills.
The charity goes beyond supporting those with disabilities, also offering assistance to 'TAG Young Carers' – the siblings of children with additional needs.
Their goal is to foster an environment that encourages social interaction, friendship, and personal growth through a variety of exciting activities.
The programme includes a wide range of fun opportunities, such as archery, climbing, obstacle courses, and water sports.
Participants also enjoy trips to the beach and can explore a sensory library.
This heartfelt gesture from Kate comes after her Christmas Carol letter in which she wrote, "Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year. It is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all."
“It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness—so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about,” she added.