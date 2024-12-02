Wayne Rooney calls recent losses as 'toughest' week of his managerial career

Wayne Rooney, the manager of Plymouth Argyle recently opened up about the most challenging period of his career as a manager.
The Pilgrims have allowed 10 goals over two matches, following a 6-1 defeat at Norwich City on Tuesday and a 4-0 loss at Bristol City on Saturday, as per BBC Sports.
As a result of the recent losses, Rooney’s team is just two points above the relegation zone and also has the worst goal difference in the league.
He said that the past week has been the most difficult of his managerial career.
Rooney added, “I’ve been criticised since I was a 16-year-old boy, my whole career. "What you always want is weapons to fight back with - at the minute we've got none.”
He further expressed, “So we have to take it on the chin and hope that we get through this, because the last two games arguably have been the toughest and hardest week of my managerial career.”
The manager went on to share, “So I need to find a way to get through it, but also get that message through to the players to make sure I lift them."
He further added, "It was very difficult walking over and not feel embarrassed to show our appreciation to the fans."
Rooney was appointed manager of EFL Championship club Plymouth Argyle on a three-year contract on May 25, 2024.