Entertainment

Beyoncé accused of 'robbing' boyband 911 in 90's

Boyband 911 make shocking claim about Beyoncé in BBC documentary 'Boybands Forever'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024
Beyoncé's signature booty shake has been a staple of her performances for years, however it's now been claimed that she actually robbed that move by someone else.

Whie speaking on BBC documentary Boybands Forever, the 90’s British group 911 claimed that they taught the move to Beyonce.

“There's something about that move... we did a TV show with Destiny's Child. We performed and we did Bodyshakin' and Beyonce was like ‘show us that move! Keep doing it,’” 911's Simon 'Spike' Dawbarn said of their 1997 hit Bodyshakin'

The boyband which also included Lee Brennan and Jimmy Constable besides Dawbarn, scored ten UK top 10 singles in the five years before they split.

Spike went on to share, And me and jimmy were just stood there, doing the move because if Beyonce asked you, you did it!”

“So when you watch Beyonce videos doing the booty shake I'm like "ah, she robbed it!" We did it first!” he added.

This is not the first time Beyonce has been accused of stealing dance moves.

In 2011, Belgian choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker claimed that the singer had copied several of her moves for her single Countdown without permission.

