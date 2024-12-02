Suni Lee shows off custom NY Jets jersey with Darrelle Revis' iconic no. 24

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Suni Lee flaunts her customised New York Jets jersey while cheering for her home team.
The American gymnast enjoys her Sunday while supporting her favourite team, the New York Jets, at Metlife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey, as the Jets face the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL clash on December 1, 2024.
Lee shared some pictures and video from the stadium in which she could be seen wearing a Jet jersey with her nickname, Suni, at the back, and Darrelle Revis' iconic number 24.
Ahead of the match in which the Seattle Seahawks claimed victory over the Jets, the 21-year-old shared her picture from the ground showing off her name and number on the jersey and wrote, “Let’s go, Jets!! Thank you so much for having me! @nyjets.”
NY Jets also shared a video of honouring the gymnast with the customised shirt. Lee could be seen smiling widely while receiving the shirt with her name and calling it “so cute.”
Later, she shared her Sunday recap in a post on her Instagram with a bunch of pictures from the stands and from the field wearing the shirt she received from the football team with a caption, “Put me in, coach.”
What Nationality is Suni Lee, Gymnast?
Suni Lee is an American gymnast. She was born on March 9, 2003, in St. Paul, Minnesota, USA. The Hmong American took her gymnastic training at Midwest Gymnastics Centre in Little Canada, Minnesota.
Suni Lee Net Worth
As of 2024, American artistic gymnasts have a net worth of $5 million, reported Celebrity Net Worth.
Along with a successful gymnastics career, she also did brand partnerships and sponsorship deals. This year she earned $68,000 from the Paris Olympics only.
Lee has collaborated with big brands and companies including Amazon, Batiste, CLIF Bars, Crocs, GK Elite, Kiss Nails, L'Oréal, LEGO, LoveShackFancy, Marriott, PlayStation, PrettyLittleThing, SKIMS, Target, and Toyota.