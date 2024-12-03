Margot Robbie takes credit for her iconic role in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

Margot Robbie reveals that the iconic nude scene in The Wolf of Wall Street was actually her idea, going against Martin Scorsese's initial vision for the film.
While conversing at the Talking Show podcast shared last week, the Barbie actress, 34, reflected on her major role that gave gave fame to her.
Robbie said about her role Lapaglia, “That’s not what she would do in that scene,” adding, “The whole point is that she’s going to come out completely naked — that’s the card she’s playing.”
Elsewhere in the interview, the Suicide Squad actress discussed recounted the moment of her final audition before being cast as Lapaglia.
“I thought, I could kiss Leonardo DiCaprio right now, and that would be awesome. I can’t wait to tell all of my friends this,” Robbie said.
She went on to say “And then I thought, ‘Nah.’ And just walloped him in the face.”
Robbie, who recently embraced motherhood, revealed the reaction was “dead silence for what felt like an eternity,” admitting in reality, it “was probably three seconds.”
“Then they just burst out laughing. Leo and Marty were laughing so hard, they said, ‘That was great.’ I was thinking, I’m going to get arrested, I’m pretty sure that’s assault, battery,” the Babylon star said.
Recalling the different ways she could get in trouble, she shared, “‘Not only will you never work again, actually you will go to jail for this, you idiot. And also why did you have to hit him so hard? You should have done it lighter,'” she remembered thinking.
To note, Robie portrayed the role of Naomi Lapaglia opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, who played the character of former stockbroker and convicted criminal Jordan Belfort.
The 2013 movie The Wolf of Wall Street was helmed by Martin Scorsese.