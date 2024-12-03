Sports

Neale Fraser, 19 Grand Slam winner and Davis Cup champion, dies at 91

The Australian tennis icon led his team to four consecutive Davis Cup titles

  • by Web Desk
  December 03, 2024
Neale Fraser has left the tennis world mourning after passing away at age 91.

The Australian tennis icon was a 19-time Grand Slam winner and Davis Cup titan.

Fraser started his sporting career at age 11 in Melbourne and attended St Kevin's College, where he captained the tennis team.

He won a total of 19 titles across both the singles and doubles in Grand Slams across his stellar career.

The late icon led the Australian team to four consecutive Davis Cup titles during his tenure.

Fraser’s signature catchphrase after major wins was, “I could never think of anything better than representing your country.”

Pat Cash remembered the veteran player and said, “He was like a father to me. He just knew how to make you feel important and play your best.”

For those unversed, Fraser was known for his powerful serve and athleticism. He earned major victories both singles and doubles competitions.

Fraser won the US National Championships singles titles in 1959 and 1960, and the Wimbledon singles title in 1960.

In doubles, Fraser secured multiple Grand Slam titles: the Australian Championships in 1957, 1958, and 1962; the French Championships in 1958, 1960, and 1962; Wimbledon in 1959 and 1961; and the U.S. National Championships in 1957, 1959, and 1960. 

