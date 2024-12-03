Taylor Swift family hosts Travis Kelce for heartwarming Thankgiving celebration

Taylor Swift and her family welcomed Travis Kelce into their 'very festive and special’ Thanksgiving celebrations.
As per PEOPLE, a source confirmed that the Lover crooner and the Kansas City Chief thight end celebrated the holiday together along with their families.
The insider claimed that Swift and her family, including dad Scott and mom Andrea, hosted the Kelce and his family in Nashville.
"Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families," the source said,
They recalled last year Swift was busy in Eras as she was in South American leg.
The tipster added, "It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together."
"Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year," the source noted
They continued, "[Travis' brother] Jason was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special."
Swift and Kelce enjoyed the time together and after the celebration , the Fortight singer traveled to Kansas City, to cheer on Kelce.
Notably, the source confirmed Swift and Kelce families spent Thanksgiving together amid the rumours that the Karma singer and the NFL star will announce soon.
The couple has been dating since September 2023.