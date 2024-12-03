Kate Middleton receives prestigious title ahead of Christmas Carol Concert

Kate Middleton has won yet another title with her heartfelt gesture, adding to the list of her already existing Royal honours.
The Princess of Wales sent the internet into meltdown with her over the top Christmas Carol Concert's invitation cards.
Princess Kate fuelled fans' excitement by sharing a dramatic video of Christmas Carol service invites, in the final stage of printing before being sent to the guests.
The video showcased the welcoming words from the future Queen being printed on the cards for the upcoming Christmas Carol Concert, which will be hosted by Catherine on December 6, 2024, at Westminster Abbey in London.
Shortly after the video was shared, Kate's ardent fans flooded the comments section with words of praises with some of them pronouncing her as the "Queen of Christmas"
One fan wrote, "How beautiful and elegance invitation HRH Catherine Princess of Wales."
Another commented, "The Queen of Christmas."
The delightful video was accompanied by a sweet caption which read, "Invites are well on their way ahead of our Together at Christmas Carol Service!"
It added, "Bringing together inspiring people from across the UK, Westminster Abbey will be filled with 1,600 people who have supported others in their communities, whether on a personal level with friends and family, through their work or as they selflessly give up their time through volunteering."
It is pertinent to mention, Kate Middleton, who was diagnosed with cancer in January this year, went through a preventive chemotherapy until September.