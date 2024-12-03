King Charles shares heartbreaking news ahead of key royal event 

Buckingham Palace issued an upsetting update ahead of key royal event.
As per The Sun, the Palace's spokesperson shared that the Queen Consort will not be attending the "ceremonial welcome and the carriage ride," taking place in honour of the Emir or Qatar.
For the unversed, the King and Queen are due to host Their Highness The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher of Qatar for a state visit to the UK.
But, the latest report stated that Camilla is still under the effects of her chest infection.
However, the Queen will mark her presence at the lunch hosting for the royalty of Qatar.
Moreover, Queen Camilla was previously pulled off from important royal engagements including Remembrance Day Services and Royal Variety Performance.
At that time, Palace shared that the Queen's medical team advised her to rest in order to gain her strength back.