BBC 100 Women 2024: The meaning and purpose behind recognition

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has unveiled the names of women who have been recognized as part of its annual “BBC 100 Women” list for 2024.
The BBC 100 Women 2024 features notable names including astronaut Sunita Williams, Olympic athletes Rebeca Andrade and Allyson Felix, Pakistani singer and songwriter Hadiqa Kiani and medical doctor and activist Maharang Baloch.
Understanding the purpose of this celebrated list:
The list focuses on the theme of “resilience” highlighting the strength and perseverance women have shown amid the challenges of the past year.
It celebrates those women, who through their resilience, are transforming their lives, creating new opportunities and shaping the future through unwavering strength in a challenging world.
Fiona Crack, founder of BBC 100 Women and co-Controller BBC World Service Languages & Deputy Global Director said in a statement, “This year, women have been at the forefront of resilience – from combating disinformation, to enduring the harsh realities of survival in conflicts like those in Sudan and Gaza, and driving political change.”
She further added, “At the BBC, we are proud to shine a spotlight on these extraordinary women, from high-profile figures to those whose remarkable contributions often go unrecognised. Through our global reach and commitment to highlighting diverse voices, we look forward to bringing you a season of incredibly impactful stories.”
The launch of this year’s list marks the start of the BBC 100 Women 2024 season, featuring a range of special content such as interviews, documentaries, articles and digital and social media coverage across BBC’s UK and global TV and radio platforms.
This season’s extraordinary content will highlight and honour women with the most powerful stories of resilience and hope.