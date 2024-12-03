Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to drop support for THESE three iPhone models in 2025

Apple states that only 9% of iPhones are still running a version older than iOS 16

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024
WhatsApp has recently issued a stern warning for those using older iPhone models!

As per WABetaInfo, in a recent notification, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone reveals that it will discontinue support for three iPhone models in 2025.

The notification reads, “Update to the latest version of iOS to continue using WhatsApp. WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 5 May 2025. Please go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update to get the latest iOS version.”

Currently, WhatsApp supports iOS 12 and newer versions, but with the future update, the app will require iOS 15.1 or later to work properly.

As per the sources, a major reason for this change is that developers want to focus on improving and adding new features for the most recent iOS versions.

Additionally, Apple states that only 9% of iPhones are still running a version older than iOS 16.

Which iPhones are affected?

The iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6s are the models affected by this change.

However, the iPhone 7 is still compatible with iOS 15.1, so any iPhone models released after it will continue to work with WhatsApp.

