Rihanna becomes laughing stock for her Fashion Awards outfit choice

Rihanna’s Fashion Awards outfit is garnering immense attention but not for good reasons!
Earlier this week, the Unapologetic singer, 36, made a show-stopping appearance with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, also 36, at the Fashion Awards 2024 held at Royal Albert Hall in London.
For the event, the hip-hop singer slipped into an ice blue fur wrap dress that she paired with a matching head piece and black bodice.
To complete her overall look, the Work singer wore sheer stockings, satin heels, and black leather opera gloves.
However, Rihanna’s outfit choice apparently did not meet her fans expectations, who then slammed the Barbarian singer and businesswoman for looking like a “Cookie Monster.”
Taking to X, several fans compared the Diamonds singer to the Muppets’ fluffy blue Cookie Monster character, reported TMZ.
"Is Rihanna being attacked by the cookie monster?" asked one, while another wrote, "Rihanna just dressed up as the cookie monster."
A third slammed, “Terrible outfit.”
Meanwhile, a fourth expressed, “Sorry but those outfits are not good fashion!”
Notably, in the event, Rihanna’s boyfriend A$AP Rocky was honored with the Cultural Innovator award.
The duo has been in a romantic relationship since November 2020 and share two sons, RZA and Riot.