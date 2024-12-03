South Korea imposes first martial law in over four decades

In a major turn of events, South Korean President Yook Suk Yeol announced the imposition of martial law in a late-night televised speech on Tuesday, December 3.
The surprise move sent shockwaves through the country as this is the first time martial law has been declared in South Korea since 1980.
As per multiple outlets, in his address, he accused the country’s main opposition party of supporting North Korea and engaging in actions against the state.
Although, he did not mention any direct threat from the nuclear-armed North, he kept his focus on his domestic political adversaries.
Yook further assured that he will rebuild a free and democratic country through martial law.
In the meantime, the military announced that parliament and political party activities would be prohibited, and media outlets and publishers would be controlled by the martial law authorities, reported Reuters.
The president described martial law as a necessary measure to remove the “shameless pro-North anti-state forces,” arguing that it was vital to protect the people’s freedoms and safety.
He said, I declare martial law to protect the free Republic of Korea from the threat of North Korean communist forces, to eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces that are plundering the freedom and happiness of our people, and to protect the free constitutional order.”
However, Yook did not specify the measures to be taken in his address.