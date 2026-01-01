Amitabh Bachchan recalls iconic ‘Sholay’ moment with late costar Dharmendra

In a tear-jerking tribute, Amitabh Bachchan honored his late Sholay costar Dharmendra.
On the latest episode of his hit TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the superstar of Bollywood got emotional as he flashed back to the time spent with the late legendary Indian actor.
With his voice trembling during the show, the Baghban star paid a moving tribute to Dharmendra, speaking fondly about their bond and friendship.
Taking a trip down memory lane, Amitabh shared an iconic moment from Sholay, stating, “We were shooting in Bangalore. He had what I call a physical quality; he was a wrestler, a hero. In the death scene, the agony you saw on screen was real because of the way he held me so tightly that the pain became natural acting.”
Giving a heartfelt nod to the Dharam Veer star’s final movie Ikkis – released today, January 1, 2026 – the Bhoothnath actor said, “The film Ikkis is the last precious memento for us, left behind for millions of people. An artist wants to practise art until the very last breath of life, and this is exactly what my friend, my family, and my idol, Mr Dharmendra Deol, did.”
“Mr Dharam was not just a person. He was a feeling, and a feeling never lets you go. It becomes a memory, a blessing that keeps you moving forward,” he continued.
Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in several Indian movies, including 1975’s Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Aandhi, 1977’s Parvarish, 1982’s Rajput, 1983’s Mahaan, 1984’s Sharaabi, and 1988’s Mohabbat Ke Dushman.