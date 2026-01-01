Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan recalls iconic ‘Sholay’ moment with late costar Dharmendra

Amitabh Bachchan recalls poignant ‘Sholay’ memory with Dharmendra as he honors late costar’s final movie ‘Ikkis’

  • By Sidra Khan
Amitabh Bachchan recalls iconic ‘Sholay’ moment with late costar Dharmendra
Amitabh Bachchan recalls iconic ‘Sholay’ moment with late costar Dharmendra

In a tear-jerking tribute, Amitabh Bachchan honored his late Sholay costar Dharmendra.

On the latest episode of his hit TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the superstar of Bollywood got emotional as he flashed back to the time spent with the late legendary Indian actor.

With his voice trembling during the show, the Baghban star paid a moving tribute to Dharmendra, speaking fondly about their bond and friendship.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Amitabh shared an iconic moment from Sholay, stating, “We were shooting in Bangalore. He had what I call a physical quality; he was a wrestler, a hero. In the death scene, the agony you saw on screen was real because of the way he held me so tightly that the pain became natural acting.”

Giving a heartfelt nod to the Dharam Veer star’s final movie Ikkis – released today, January 1, 2026 – the Bhoothnath actor said, “The film Ikkis is the last precious memento for us, left behind for millions of people. An artist wants to practise art until the very last breath of life, and this is exactly what my friend, my family, and my idol, Mr Dharmendra Deol, did.”

“Mr Dharam was not just a person. He was a feeling, and a feeling never lets you go. It becomes a memory, a blessing that keeps you moving forward,” he continued.

Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in several Indian movies, including 1975’s Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Aandhi, 1977’s Parvarish, 1982’s Rajput, 1983’s Mahaan, 1984’s Sharaabi, and 1988’s Mohabbat Ke Dushman.

Mawra Hocane wraps 2025 with ‘emotional’ message, ‘looks forward’ to 2026

Mawra Hocane wraps 2025 with ‘emotional’ message, ‘looks forward’ to 2026
Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari make long-awaited comeback with intense love story

Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari make long-awaited comeback with intense love story
Amitabh Bachchan remembers late co-star Dharmendra after 'Ikkis' premiere

Amitabh Bachchan remembers late co-star Dharmendra after 'Ikkis' premiere

Shahid Kapoor's mom makes rare comments on actor's 'tough exterior'

Shahid Kapoor's mom makes rare comments on actor's 'tough exterior'
Sunny Deol honours late father Dharmendra ahead of ‘Ikkis’ release

Sunny Deol honours late father Dharmendra ahead of ‘Ikkis’ release
Alia Bhatt gives personal reason for not doing ‘2-3 films simultaneously’

Alia Bhatt gives personal reason for not doing ‘2-3 films simultaneously’
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan show sheer strength after emotional 2025

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan show sheer strength after emotional 2025

Hrithik Roshan makes ‘big revelation’ as he wraps up 2025 with girlfriend

Hrithik Roshan makes ‘big revelation’ as he wraps up 2025 with girlfriend
Ramsha Khan steps away from 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' after Bilal Abbas joins cast

Ramsha Khan steps away from 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' after Bilal Abbas joins cast
Nick Jonas introduces wife Priyanka Chopra's Hindi hype song with Joe, Kevin

Nick Jonas introduces wife Priyanka Chopra's Hindi hype song with Joe, Kevin
Jiya Shankar breaks silence on dating rumours with Abhishek Malhan

Jiya Shankar breaks silence on dating rumours with Abhishek Malhan
Tara Sutaria exposes 'paid PR' campaign behind controversy with AP Dhillon

Tara Sutaria exposes 'paid PR' campaign behind controversy with AP Dhillon

Popular News

Prince William set to take a bigger role this year with renewed ‘sense of duty’

Prince William set to take a bigger role this year with renewed ‘sense of duty’
7 minutes ago
Kai Trump, Ivanka, and Tiffany wish Donald Trump Jr a happy 48th birthday

Kai Trump, Ivanka, and Tiffany wish Donald Trump Jr a happy 48th birthday
an hour ago
Amitabh Bachchan recalls iconic ‘Sholay’ moment with late costar Dharmendra

Amitabh Bachchan recalls iconic ‘Sholay’ moment with late costar Dharmendra
an hour ago