Camila Mendoza Olmos search takes new turn after body discovered near home

Authorities in Texas searching for a woman who vanished on Christmas Eve found a body and a gun in a field near her home.
According to NBC News, it isn’t clear whether the person is Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters.
He added that although the medical examiner has not determined a cause and manner of death, authorities do not suspect foul play and the person may have died from self-harm.
"We hope that we can try to expedite that process to be able to get the community answers that everybody’s been waiting for," Salazar said.
Texas discontinued its clear alert for Olmos on Tuesday evening.
The body was found in a field roughly 100 yards from Olmos’ home, which authorities had previously searched, Salazar said.
Salazar said that because of tall brush, and with the help of a “small army” of FBI agents, they decided to search the area again Tuesday.
The body was found roughly 10 minutes after the search began, he said. The gun was found nearby, he added.
Olmos was last seen on the morning of Dec. 24 leaving her home in northwest Bexar County. Olmos’ mother told NBC News that her daughter typically went for morning walks but didn’t return on December 24.