  By Bushra Saleem
Tatiana Schlossberg passes away at 35 after terminal cancer diagnosis

Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of the 35th US president, John F Kennedy, died on Tuesday after revealing in November she had been diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.

She was 35. Her passing was announced in a social media post by the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, The Guardian reported.

“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts,” the post said. It was signed “George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Carolina, Jack, Rose and Rory”.

In a New Yorker essay published in November, Schlossberg said she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia with a rare mutation, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, and had less than a year to live.

Schlossberg, who graduated from Yale and had a master’s degree from Oxford, was previously a climate reporter for the New York Times, and had contributed to the Atlantic, the Washington Post and Vanity Fair.

The daughter of Caroline Kennedy, 67, and Edwin Schlossberg, 80, said she’d learned of her diagnosis shortly after giving birth to her second child with husband George Moran in May 2024 and had been undergoing treatment.

“I did not – could not – believe that they were talking about me,” Schlossberg wrote in the essay, titled A Battle With My Blood. “I had swum a mile in the pool the day before, nine months pregnant. I wasn’t sick. I didn’t feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew.”

In the essay, the environmental writer addressed her cousin, Robert F Kennedy Jr, criticizing the influence his policies as secretary of health and human services had had on her experience with the illness.

