Germany shaken as thieves drill into bank vault, steal €30M in Christmas heist

A group of men stole cash and valuable items worth more than €30 million in Germany over the weekend

Germany has been hit with a brazen Christmas heist, as thieves used a large drill to break into a safe and steal €30 million in cash and valuables.

A police rep compared the well-planned robbery to Ocean's Eleven, noting that it was "very professionally executed".

During the heist, which took place at Sparkasse savings bank in Gelsenkirchen, thieves broke open over 3,000 safe deposit boxes containing money, gold and jewellery.

The police were made aware of the crime after a fire alarm went off in the early hours of Monday morning.

Furthermore, the perpetrators took advantage of the quiet of the Christmas season and gained access to the bank and escaped via an adjacent parking garage.

Witnesses have reported seeing several men carrying large bags in the staircase of the garage overnight from Saturday into Sunday, while no arrest has been made.

The bank remained closed on Tuesday following the break-in, as Sparkasse said 95% of customers' safe deposit boxes had been forced open, making the damage "very high".

