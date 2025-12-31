World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Khaleda Zia’s funeral draws massive crowds as Bangladesh mourns political icon

Khaleda Zia made history as Bangladesh's first woman to become prime minister

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Khaleda Zia’s funeral draws massive crowds as Bangladesh mourns political icon
Khaleda Zia’s funeral draws massive crowds as Bangladesh mourns political icon

Bangladesh bid farewell to former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia as thousands gather for her state funeral to honour one of the country's most influential political leaders.

Hundreds of thousands of people travelled from across the Bangladesh to the capital, Dhaka on Wednesday, December 31 to pay their final respects.

Source, Al-Jazeera
Source, Al-Jazeera

Zia who made history as Bangladesh's first woman to become prime minister passed away on Tuesday, December 30 after prolonged illness.

Following her death, Bangladesh announced three days of official mourning.

People gathered to pray and hold flags with Zia's photos as vehicle carrying her body, wrapped in the national flag, passed by the Parliament area.

Source, Al-Jazeera
Source, Al-Jazeera
Source, Al-Jazeera
Source, Al-Jazeera

Zia’s son Tarique Rahman, who recently returned to Bangladesh after 17 years in self-imposed exile in the UK, said in a statement that the country was mourning “the loss of a guiding presence that shaped its democratic aspirations."

In her later years, Zia faced multiple health problems but despite this, her party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said she had planned to run in the February 2026 parliamentary elections.

Rahman, who is the acting chairman of Zia’s BNP, could become the next prime minister if his party wins the upcoming elections in February.

Zia will be buried next to her husband Ziaur Rahman, who was assassinated in 1981 while serving as president.

New Year 2026: New Zealand, Sydney ring in year with spectacular fireworks

New Year 2026: New Zealand, Sydney ring in year with spectacular fireworks
Camila Mendoza Olmos search takes new turn after body discovered near home

Camila Mendoza Olmos search takes new turn after body discovered near home
Putin sends new year gift to North Korean Leader's sister Kim Yo Jong

Putin sends new year gift to North Korean Leader's sister Kim Yo Jong
Zohran Mamdani to take oath at old City Hall subway stop on New Year's Eve

Zohran Mamdani to take oath at old City Hall subway stop on New Year's Eve
Tatiana Schlossberg passes away at 35 after terminal cancer diagnosis

Tatiana Schlossberg passes away at 35 after terminal cancer diagnosis
Germany shaken as thieves drill into bank vault, steal €30M in Christmas heist

Germany shaken as thieves drill into bank vault, steal €30M in Christmas heist
Missing Texas teen Camila Mendoza Olmos spotted in new dashcam video

Missing Texas teen Camila Mendoza Olmos spotted in new dashcam video

Eurostar halts Channel Tunnel services after power outage

Eurostar halts Channel Tunnel services after power outage
Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi moves into official residence amid ghost rumors

Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi moves into official residence amid ghost rumors
How to avoid doomscrolling in 2026: Top apps for digital detox

How to avoid doomscrolling in 2026: Top apps for digital detox
US strikes 'big' Venezuela drug dock and boat in Pacific Ocean, kills 2

US strikes 'big' Venezuela drug dock and boat in Pacific Ocean, kills 2
Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's first female PM passes away after long illness

Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's first female PM passes away after long illness

Popular News

Nick Jonas introduces wife Priyanka Chopra's Hindi hype song with Joe, Kevin

Nick Jonas introduces wife Priyanka Chopra's Hindi hype song with Joe, Kevin
55 minutes ago
Chrome for Android gets redesigned Reading Mode with easier access

Chrome for Android gets redesigned Reading Mode with easier access
9 minutes ago
Khaleda Zia’s funeral draws massive crowds as Bangladesh mourns political icon

Khaleda Zia’s funeral draws massive crowds as Bangladesh mourns political icon
2 hours ago