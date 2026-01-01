Kai Trump, Ivanka, and Tiffany wish Donald Trump Jr. a happy 48th birthday

World
Donald Trump Jr received wishes from his daughter and sisters on his 48th birthday.

Kai Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump shared a heartfelt birthday tribute for Don Jr on New Year’s Eve as the eldest son of the US President Donald Trump turned 48.

Ivanka and Tiffany shared birthday wishes for their “big brother” on Instagram while expressing their love and admiration for him.

Kai also shared a picture with his father on her social media and wrote, “Happy birthday, Dad!”

Before paying a tribute to her father, the 18-year-old also shared highlights for her 2025, calling it a “big year.”

The golfer wrote, “From my grandpa becoming president to starting my senior year of high school, making my LPGA debut, and going all in on YouTube, it’s been a year I’ll always remember. So grateful for everyone who’s been part of the journey.”

“Tomorrow my end-of-year recap will be live on YouTube, so if you’re not already subscribed, make sure you are. Excited for everything ahead in 2026,” she added.


Along with a reflection of her 2025, she also shared a series of pictures and videos of the important events throughout the year, from golf practice with her grandfather to making her LPGA Tour debut at The Annika in November.

Besides her golf career, Kai is also quite active on social media; she often shares vlogs on YouTube. She has over six million followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

