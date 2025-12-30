World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
UK prepares for New Year 2026 celebrations amid cold weather warnings

New Year celebrations in the the UK will be chilly with a yellow alert for snow and icy conditions

People across the UK are starting to gather for New Year’s Eve celebrations to welcome 2026.

In London, around 100,000 people are expected to watch the fireworks organized by the Mayor along the Thames River.

Meanwhile, in Edinburgh, tens of thousands of people are getting ready for the famous Hogmanay street party, which is a major annual New Year’s celebration.

Other celebrations are planned across the country, from Belfast to Cardiff, Manchester and Newcastle.

The Met Office has issued yellow alerts warning that the UK will experience sudden periods of very cold weather, including snow and icy conditions.

These warnings will apply across England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland and are expected to be in effect from midnight until noon on January 2.

Meanwhile, the Met Police advise anyone who doesn't have a ticket should not go to attend the Mayor of London’s fireworks show as the event is fully booked.

Cold weather and snow will likely slow down travel, so people going to New Year’s celebrations in London and Edinburgh should expect delays.

The cold spell is likely to last over a week with amber cold health alerts issued across the whole of England by the UK's Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

