Where to watch ball drop: Times Square live stream and TV option

New York is all set to make history with the largest-ever ball drop in the history to ring in 2026.
Times Square this year is getting a new look for the New Year’s Eve with the largest ball in the history for the 2026 countdown, marking 119 years of tradition that begin in 1907 with 12.5 feet in diameter and over 12,000 pounds heavy dazzling ball, reported CNN.
The Constellation Ball which is the 9th ball to drop at the famous Midtown Manhattan intersection features 5,280 circular Waterford crystals in three different sizes, 1.5-inch, 3-inch and 4-inch, along with LED light pucks.
The event’s organizers One Times Square stated, “Each new crystal size features a unique design that celebrates the Ball’s spirit of eternal positivity.”
Here are some ways to watch ball drop at the Times Square live.
Free streaming options:
Times Square's official website offers commercial-free coverage starting at 6 pm ET.
TV options:
ABC: Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest (8 pm ET)
CNN: New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (8 pm ET)
CBS: New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash (8 pm ET)
Streaming services:
Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo, DirecTV, and YouTube TV
Other Options:
Use a VPN to access US-based streaming platforms from anywhere in the world
Watch on mobile apps or connected Smart TV apps
The ball drop happens at 11:59 pm ET, and the festivities start at 6 pm.