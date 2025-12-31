World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Putin sends new year gift to North Korean Leader's sister Kim Yo Jong

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un receives special new year gift from Russia

  • By Bushra Saleem
Putin sends new year gift to North Korean Leaders sister Kim Yo Jong
Putin sends new year gift to North Korean Leader's sister Kim Yo Jong

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong has received a special new year gift from Russia.

According to Korean Herald, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, said on Monday that she exchanged New Year gifts with Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

In a post on Telegram, Zakharova said she received Kim's gift via North Korean Ambassador to Russia Shin Hong-chol and, in return, sent Kim a portrait of her.

Zakharova said she learned only on Sunday evening that Kim had sent a gift, adding that due to difficulties in preparing a return present on short notice, she sought help from artist Nikas Safronov.

Safronov completed the portrait overnight, Zakharova said, adding that she and the artist selected the photo used for the painting together.

“Although I do not know Kim Yo-jong personally, I thought this photo captured two important qualities that may seem incompatible at first glance — softness and femininity, as well as strength and determination,” Zakharova wrote.

Zakharova also posted a video showing Ambassador Shin delivering the portrait, along with a photo of what appeared to be a large vase sent by Kim.

Camila Mendoza Olmos search takes new turn after body discovered near home

Camila Mendoza Olmos search takes new turn after body discovered near home
Zohran Mamdani to take oath at old City Hall subway stop on New Year's Eve

Zohran Mamdani to take oath at old City Hall subway stop on New Year's Eve
Tatiana Schlossberg passes away at 35 after terminal cancer diagnosis

Tatiana Schlossberg passes away at 35 after terminal cancer diagnosis
Germany shaken as thieves drill into bank vault, steal €30M in Christmas heist

Germany shaken as thieves drill into bank vault, steal €30M in Christmas heist
Missing Texas teen Camila Mendoza Olmos spotted in new dashcam video

Missing Texas teen Camila Mendoza Olmos spotted in new dashcam video

Eurostar halts Channel Tunnel services after power outage

Eurostar halts Channel Tunnel services after power outage
Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi moves into official residence amid ghost rumors

Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi moves into official residence amid ghost rumors
How to avoid doomscrolling in 2026: Top apps for digital detox

How to avoid doomscrolling in 2026: Top apps for digital detox
US strikes 'big' Venezuela drug dock and boat in Pacific Ocean, kills 2

US strikes 'big' Venezuela drug dock and boat in Pacific Ocean, kills 2
Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's first female PM passes away after long illness

Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's first female PM passes away after long illness
UK set for icy start to New Year 2026 with yellow snow alert

UK set for icy start to New Year 2026 with yellow snow alert
Is bottled water safe? Research finds shocking microplastics exposure

Is bottled water safe? Research finds shocking microplastics exposure

Popular News

Tara Sutaria exposes 'paid PR' campaign behind controversy with AP Dhillon

Tara Sutaria exposes 'paid PR' campaign behind controversy with AP Dhillon
25 minutes ago
Meghan Markle receives scathing advice to focus on two major things in 2026

Meghan Markle receives scathing advice to focus on two major things in 2026
47 minutes ago
Asim Azhar celebrates ‘first #1 song’ on Spotify weekly charts as year ends

Asim Azhar celebrates ‘first #1 song’ on Spotify weekly charts as year ends
4 hours ago