  By Fatima Nadeem
Which countries have banned US citizens? Find out

Mali and Burkina Faso have announced a ban on US citizens entering their countries.

This action came in response to US President Donald Trump's decision to ban citizens of Mali and Burkina from entering the US.

Trump extended previous travel bans to include 20 additional countries which also include Niger.

These countries are run by military governments and have broken away from the regional group, ECOWAS.

Earlier this month, he had already added more countries to the list of full or partial travel bans, bringing the total number of affected nations to 39.

The US cited ongoing attacks by armed groups as a reason for the travel restrictions which will come into force tomorrow, January 1, 2026.

The foreign ministers of Mali and Burkina Faso made separate statements announcing the bans, as per The Independent.

In a statement, the Malian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “In accordance with the principle of reciprocity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation informs the national and international community that, with immediate effect, the Government of the Republic of Mali will apply the same conditions and requirements to US nationals as those imposed on Malian citizens."

Another statement signed by Burkina Faso’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré cited similar reasons for the ban.

