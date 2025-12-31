World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
New Year 2026: New Zealand, Sydney ring in year with spectacular fireworks

Auckland has become the first major city to ring in 2026 with fireworks from Sky Tower

New Zealand kicked off 2026 with a spectacular fireworks show in Auckland.

The display was launched from the Sky Tower, the country's tallest building, marking Auckland, which has a population of 1.7 million, the first major city in the world to welcome the New Year.

Despite rainy weather, thousands gathered to watch the dazzling celebration.

The celebrations began at 9pm with lasers and images on the Sky Tower showing public-submitted "special moments" like birthdays and first smiles.

The fireworks shot up to 80 metres above Auckland's Sky Tower, reaching a total height of 320 metres.

Organisers said they used over 500 kg of fireworks which makes it the tallest display in the Southern Hemisphere.

The show took six moths to plan and design and included 1.6 tonnes of equipment, 14 kilometres of cables and more than 1,500 computer-controlled firing commands.

On the other hand, in Australia, the new year has officially kicked off down under with a stunning fireworks display.

Fireworks were launched from Sydney's Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House as crowds gathered to watch the display.

Which place was the first to welcome New Year 2026?

The island of Kiritimati is the first place in the world to celebrate the New Year.

It is part of the Pacific island nation of Kiribati, which is situated south of Hawaii and northeast of Australia.

Which country will be last to celebrate New Year 2026?

The United States is among the last countries in he world to celebrate the New Year.

