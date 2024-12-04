Zayn Malik shares shocking news to fans amid his concert tour

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  December 04, 2024
Zayn Malik issued a heartfelt apology to fans after abruptly cancelling a concert just minutes before it was set to begin.

Taking to his Instagram stories section, the former One Direction member shared the sad news of the sudden cancellation.

I am so sorry to do this but my voice just isn’t there at all tonight and without it there’s no show. I’m truly sorry to let you down, especially at short notice,” Malik wrote.

The Night Changes crooner added, “I held onto hope until the very last moment. I’m hopeful with some rest tonight I’ll be back on stage tomorrow. My deepest apologies Newcastle love you all xx.”

Malik began the Stairway to the Sky Tour in Leeds, England, on November 23 and is set to end on February 3, 2025, in San Francisco. 

Before cancelling his Newcastle show, the father of one performed at O2 Academy Leeds on Monday, December 2.

He will next perform at O2 Apollo Manchester on Wednesday, December 4.

In his first performance of the tour, the Dusk Till Dawn singer gave a touching tribute to his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, who died at age 31 in October after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

