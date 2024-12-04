Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui breaks silence on his marriage in December 

Wedding bells are ringing for the ace Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui!
The Radd actor, who has been in the headlines for his alleged marriage speculations, has finally confirmed he is preparing to tie the knot soon.
During an appearance at Ambreen Fatima’s YouTube show, Munawar revealed, “I am getting married in December and my wife is not from the showbiz industry."
He continued, "I am marrying in the end of December. Please do pray for us. I would also like all the fans who are watching the show to pray for us.”
Rumous suggest that the Parey Hut Love star is set to marry Maheen Siddiqui, an actress known for her work in a few TV projects.
Although the actor prefers to keep his love life private, he has expressed deep feelings for the lady in the past.
On his 36th birthday back in August, Maheen shared an endearing photo of the actor on her Instagram story, making the relationship official, “Thank you, my jaan,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.
On the work front, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui is known for his exceptional performances in dramas like Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Pehli Si Mohabbat, and Kuch An Kahi.
He is currently captivating the audience in the drama Aye Ishq E Junoon.