Atif Aslam treats Dhaka to unforgettable evening

Singer Atif Aslam leaves Dhaka fans awestruck with his stellar live performance at The Magical Night 2.0

  • by Web Desk
  • December 04, 2024
Atif Aslam, the globally acclaimed singer, delivered a mesmerising live performance at the Army Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Turning to his Instagram account on Tuesday, the Kuch Is Tarah crooner shared a reel from The Magical Night 2.0 organised by Triple Time Communions and Ticket Tomorrow, with sponsorship from Oraimo.

He then left the jam-packed crowd awestruck with his infectious energy as he took the stage and delivered various hits.

The Dil Diyan Gallan hit-maker was not alone as the fellow Pakistani artist Abdul Hannan also joined him on stage during the spectacular night, creating a perfect harmony of melodies. 

Performances from the renowned Bangladeshi artists Tahsan Khan and the band Kaaktal, further enriched the night.

“WOH Jan leta hai neyatein bhi Jo khana-e-lashaoor mein jagmaga raha hai. Gratitude Bangladesh,” the Tere Sang Yaara hitmaker captioned her post.


Soon after moments from the spectacular night did rounds, Atif’s ardent fans commented.

One user in awe wrote, “Still manifesting this.”

“Best Pakistani singer," another added.

“You are one of the best experiences of my life. ThankYou!!” a third fan expressed.

For the unversed, due to the massive popularity of the artists involved, tickets for The Magical Night 2.0 sold out well in advance, making it one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year.

To note, the concert was part of his series of performances in Bangladesh, following his appearances at the 2013 Bangladesh Premier League opening and the Let’s Vibe Art & Music Festival earlier this year. 

