Qatar announces $1.26B investment for UK climate tech in historic partnership

Qatar is all set to invest billions of dollars in the United Kingdom as part of the historic clean energy partnership.
According to AA, the UK government issued a statement on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, saying that Qatar will invest £1 billion ($1.26 billion) in climate technology in Britain as part of a new partnership between London and Doha.
The billion-dollar investment will help in the development of climate-friendly technologies, and the landmark partnership will create thousands of jobs for skilled workers in both countries.
As per the government statement, the British engineering giant Rolls-Royce will get funding for the energy projects. Along with that, the investment will also support start-ups in the UK and Qatar focusing on reducing carbon emissions, producing green power, and energy efficiency.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “We’re delivering on our promise to make growth our number one priority by boosting our partnerships with other forward-looking partners to invest in UK industry and create thousands of highly skilled jobs in the industries of the future.”
Moreover, Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called the new collaborative initiatives a “groundbreaking partnership,” adding, “This new partnership further strengthens Qatar’s position as a leading global investor in climate technologies.”
The new partnership for climate change technology was decided during Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s official two-day state visit to the UK, at the invitation of the King Charles, on December 3, 2024.