Robert Pattinson spills beans about love at first sight with Suki Waterhouse

  • December 05, 2024
Robert Pattinson has taken a sweet trip down the memory late of meeting his now-fiancée Suki Waterhouse for the first time.

The Twilight star reminisced about his first impression of the musician during their meetup at a house party back in 2018.

Notably, Al Pacino, Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz also attended the party.

On November 4, Robert told The New York Times, “She was sitting opposite me. Suki and I kept making each other laugh, to the point where someone told us we weren’t taking the game seriously enough. That was a very, very sweet moment.”

The lovebirds share a daughter together, who was born in March 2024.

Previously, Suki got candid about meeting her partner for the first time during a chat with British Vogue.

“It was very, very intense. There were lots of ‘big’ characters [there], real heavy-hitters. ... Al Pacino was there. Javier and Penélope were there. I was sure that I’d met him a long time ago, but he didn’t think that we had,” she noted.

Robert, 38, of Suki, 32 got engaged to in December 2023 after five years of dating.

