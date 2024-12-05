Cher shares shocking story of Sonny Bono tailing her after their breakup

Cher has revealed that her ex-husband, Sonny Bono, went to extraordinary lengths to keep tabs on her after their split.
The 78-year-old singer revealed her complicated relationship with Bono in her autobiography, Cher: The Memoir, Part One.
"Ever since we’d first started living together, he’d been secretly convinced I’d leave him one day," Cher wrote of Bono, adding, "something he didn’t properly tell me until years later."
Even though she had a performance with Bono the night she split from him, recalling the time "there was no way I could do that."
Bono told about The Mask star on leaving, "America will hate you for breaking this up."
She packed her luggage and hid in her friend Paulette and Ridgeway's room, where Bill was and "begged" her to go with him to the airport.
"I can’t recall what happened next or in exactly what sequence, but something clicked inside me when I found out that Sonny had slept with Bill’s girlfriend the previous night out of revenge," she recalled.
Cher then asked Bill to come with her to San Francisco using Bono's money.
They landed in San Francisco to drive to Sausalito for safety purposes they took separate cars from the Airport.
In the end, their cars at lost in the misty San Francisco Bay.
Later, she found out Bono hired private detectives to follow them, but they got lost as well. "There was no way he was going to let me go off on my own," she wrote.
To note, the first part of her memoir is based on childhood and ascent into stardom, along with stories about Gene Simmons, Warren Beatty and Salvador Dalí