Entertainment

Cher shares shocking story of Sonny Bono tailing her after their breakup

Cher wrote about her complicated relationship with her former husband Sonny Bono

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024
Cher shares shocking story of Sonny Bono tailing her after their breakup
Cher shares shocking story of Sonny Bono tailing her after their breakup

Cher has revealed that her ex-husband, Sonny Bono, went to extraordinary lengths to keep tabs on her after their split.

The 78-year-old singer revealed her complicated relationship with Bono in her autobiography, Cher: The Memoir, Part One.

"Ever since we’d first started living together, he’d been secretly convinced I’d leave him one day," Cher wrote of Bono, adding, "something he didn’t properly tell me until years later."

Even though she had a performance with Bono the night she split from him, recalling the time "there was no way I could do that."

Bono told about The Mask star on leaving, "America will hate you for breaking this up."

She packed her luggage and hid in her friend Paulette and Ridgeway's room, where Bill was and "begged" her to go with him to the airport.

"I can’t recall what happened next or in exactly what sequence, but something clicked inside me when I found out that Sonny had slept with Bill’s girlfriend the previous night out of revenge," she recalled.

Cher then asked Bill to come with her to San Francisco using Bono's money.

They landed in San Francisco to drive to Sausalito for safety purposes they took separate cars from the Airport.

In the end, their cars at lost in the misty San Francisco Bay.

Later, she found out Bono hired private detectives to follow them, but they got lost as well. "There was no way he was going to let me go off on my own," she wrote.

To note, the first part of her memoir is based on childhood and ascent into stardom, along with stories about Gene Simmons, Warren Beatty and Salvador Dalí

Meghan Markle makes first appearance after Harry debunked split rumours

Meghan Markle makes first appearance after Harry debunked split rumours
Spotify unveils 2024 Top Lists: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd steal spotlight

Spotify unveils 2024 Top Lists: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd steal spotlight
Trump nominates billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA head

Trump nominates billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA head
Selena Gomez shares powerful message after receiving big acclaim

Selena Gomez shares powerful message after receiving big acclaim
Spotify unveils 2024 Top Lists: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd steal spotlight
Spotify unveils 2024 Top Lists: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd steal spotlight
Selena Gomez shares powerful message after receiving big acclaim
Selena Gomez shares powerful message after receiving big acclaim
Jennifer Lawrence embraces pregnancy glow after announcing baby no 2
Jennifer Lawrence embraces pregnancy glow after announcing baby no 2
Timothée Chalamet leaves Bob Dylan mesmerized with ‘brilliant’ acting
Timothée Chalamet leaves Bob Dylan mesmerized with ‘brilliant’ acting
Kieran Culkin not let his kids watch ‘Home Alone?’
Kieran Culkin not let his kids watch ‘Home Alone?’
‘Wednesday’ season 2: Jenna Ortega's first snap in horror show gets viral
‘Wednesday’ season 2: Jenna Ortega's first snap in horror show gets viral
Robert Pattinson spills beans about love at first sight with Suki Waterhouse
Robert Pattinson spills beans about love at first sight with Suki Waterhouse
Amy Adams reveals why she wants to play Taylor Swift's publicist in biopic
Amy Adams reveals why she wants to play Taylor Swift's publicist in biopic
Nicole Kidman reveals why she took on an erotic role in ‘Babygirl’ at 57
Nicole Kidman reveals why she took on an erotic role in ‘Babygirl’ at 57
Khloé Kardashian reveals heartbreaking reason for having son Tatum
Khloé Kardashian reveals heartbreaking reason for having son Tatum
Taylor Swift dominates Spotify's 2024 Wrapped with record-breaking streams
Taylor Swift dominates Spotify's 2024 Wrapped with record-breaking streams
Selena Gomez spills on where her relationship with Benny Blanco is headed
Selena Gomez spills on where her relationship with Benny Blanco is headed