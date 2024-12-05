World

World's oldest bird 'Wisdom,' laid first egg in four years

75-year-old seabird laid her eggs on a tiny, isolated island in the Pacific Ocean, Midway Atoll

World's oldest known bird, Wisdom, has laid an egg at the record age of 74 years.

According to ABC, Wisdom the Laysan albatross, while approaching her 80s, returned to her home on a tiny, isolated island in the Pacific Ocean, Midway Atoll, to lay her eggs.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) at the Midway Atoll national wildlife refuge filmed Wisdom with her partner looking after the egg.

Laysan albatross species usually live for 12 to 40 years, but Wisdom has crossed 70 and will soon reach 80.

She was tagged in 1965 when she was about 5- years -old and was now identified by her leg band, Z333, which shows that she is the oldest wild bird in the world.

Biologists from the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) say she has had more than 30 chicks in her life, and she will welcome her new chick in 2025.

USFWS, while sharing a picture of Wisdom with her new mate taking care of the egg, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “SHE DID IT AGAIN! Wisdom, the world’s oldest known wild bird, is back with a new partner and just laid yet another egg. At an approximate age of 74, the queen of seabirds returned to Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge last week and began interacting with a male.”

Jonathan Plissner, Midway's supervisory wildlife biologist, said that he believes that Wisdom still has the energy to raise another chick, and there are 70-80 percent chances of hatching, adding, “We are optimistic the egg will hatch.”

