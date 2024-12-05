Hugh Jackman kicks off Christmas season at Rockefeller Center

Hugh Jackman’s Christmas spirit is in full swing!
Taking to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 4, the Deadpool & Wolverine star shared a mesmerizing video with his 34.5 million fans as he kicked off the holiday season.
The video featured the sparkling and beautifully decorated Christmas tree dazzling with a rainbow of lights at the Rockefeller Center in New York, where hundreds of people gathered to officially begin the Christmas season.
Beginning the countdown, the actor captioned, “5, 4, 3, 2, …”
Meanwhile, the excited fans were quick to drop their sweet comments on the post.
“Santa, all i want for Christmas is hughhhhh,” a fan wished, while another expressed, “Oh so beautiful to be able to witness that in person.”
Expressing their heartfelt desire, one fan penned, “Now lemme see the reflection of those lights in your eyes.”
A fourth wrote, “Wow, stunning. Always been a bucket list to go to NYC during Christmas.”
For the uninformed, the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting is an annual holiday tradition to officially mark the beginning of Christmas season.
A tall Christmas tree, adorned with multicolored string lights, is placed annually at the Rockefeller Center, in Midtown Manhattan, NYC on the first Wednesday evening after Thanksgiving.