Entertainment

Hugh Jackman kicks off Christmas season at Rockefeller Center

The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ star joined glittering Rockefeller Center Christmas celebration

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024

Hugh Jackman kicks off Christmas season at Rockefeller Center


Hugh Jackman’s Christmas spirit is in full swing!

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 4, the Deadpool & Wolverine star shared a mesmerizing video with his 34.5 million fans as he kicked off the holiday season.

The video featured the sparkling and beautifully decorated Christmas tree dazzling with a rainbow of lights at the Rockefeller Center in New York, where hundreds of people gathered to officially begin the Christmas season.

Beginning the countdown, the actor captioned, “5, 4, 3, 2, …”

Meanwhile, the excited fans were quick to drop their sweet comments on the post.

“Santa, all i want for Christmas is hughhhhh,” a fan wished, while another expressed, “Oh so beautiful to be able to witness that in person.”

Expressing their heartfelt desire, one fan penned, “Now lemme see the reflection of those lights in your eyes.”

A fourth wrote, “Wow, stunning. Always been a bucket list to go to NYC during Christmas.”

For the uninformed, the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting is an annual holiday tradition to officially mark the beginning of Christmas season.

A tall Christmas tree, adorned with multicolored string lights, is placed annually at the Rockefeller Center, in Midtown Manhattan, NYC on the first Wednesday evening after Thanksgiving.

Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year

Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year
Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala

Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala
Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan

Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan
Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift

Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift
Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift
Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift
Aydah Vlach: Everything to know about 'SmellyBellyTV' star
Aydah Vlach: Everything to know about 'SmellyBellyTV' star
Suki Waterhouse makes ‘silly’ confession after Robert Pattinson’s new interview
Suki Waterhouse makes ‘silly’ confession after Robert Pattinson’s new interview
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ book makes record after Billboard, Spotify milestones
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ book makes record after Billboard, Spotify milestones
Hailey Bieber takes new role in Justin Bieber’s career amid challenging time
Hailey Bieber takes new role in Justin Bieber’s career amid challenging time
Spotify unveils 2024 Top Lists: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd steal spotlight
Spotify unveils 2024 Top Lists: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd steal spotlight
Selena Gomez shares powerful message after receiving big acclaim
Selena Gomez shares powerful message after receiving big acclaim
Jennifer Lawrence embraces pregnancy glow after announcing baby no 2
Jennifer Lawrence embraces pregnancy glow after announcing baby no 2
Timothée Chalamet leaves Bob Dylan mesmerized with ‘brilliant’ acting
Timothée Chalamet leaves Bob Dylan mesmerized with ‘brilliant’ acting
Kieran Culkin not let his kids watch ‘Home Alone?’
Kieran Culkin not let his kids watch ‘Home Alone?’
‘Wednesday’ season 2: Jenna Ortega's first snap in horror show gets viral
‘Wednesday’ season 2: Jenna Ortega's first snap in horror show gets viral
Cher shares shocking story of Sonny Bono tailing her after their breakup
Cher shares shocking story of Sonny Bono tailing her after their breakup