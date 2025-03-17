Entertainment

Kim Sae Ron's family demands official apology from Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Sae Ron's family files lawsuit after her tragic death on February 17, 2025

Kim Sae Ron's family has filed a lawsuit and requested an official apology from Kim Soo Hyun.

The family of the late Korean actress has filed a complaint against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, alleging that he spread false claims about her past relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun.

A press conference took place on March 17 at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, according to a Soompi report.

The legal representative of Kim Sae’s family Kwon Young Chan said, “This press conference marks the beginning of the first lawsuit, and we will continue to pursue legal action from this point forward”.

He also the demand Kim Soo Hyun to issue a public apology.

The statement further continued, “On March 24, 2024, the deceased uploaded a photo of her with her ex Kim Soo Hyun. This was because she had received a certification of contents demanding repayment of debts from Kim Soo Hyun’s agency.”

“Hoping that Kim Soo Hyun might not be involved in this matter, she attempted to contact him, but when there was no response, she briefly uploaded the photo, thinking it might prompt him to reach out. However, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, for reasons unknown, not only denied the past romantic relationship between the deceased and Kim Soo Hyun but also spread false information,” he further noted.

However, Kim Soo Hyun has turned down all the claims regarding his relationship with Kim Sae Ron.

To note, Kim Sae committed suicide on February 17, 2025.

