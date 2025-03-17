Entertainment

Rihanna steps out to support A$AP Rocky's first show after legal battle

Rihanna's beau returned to the stage after securing victory in gun assault trial last month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025

Rihanna steps out to support A$AP Rocky's first show after lawsuit drama  

Rihanna stepped out to support her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, during his first live performance in Los Angeles after securing major victory in a gun assault trial. 

The Savage X Fenty founder made a surprise appearance on Saturday, March 15, at the Rolling Loud musical festival in LA. 

Rihanna wore a navy blue see-through maxi skirt, which she paired with a matching bomber jacket.

Related: Rihanna drops never-before-seen birth photos of kids on Women's Day 

She elevated her look with a diamond choker and black strappy heels.

During the star-studded event, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, was also seen cheering on the rap icon from wild crowd. 

The 36-year-old American rapper made a dramatic return to the stage, as he made his grand entry by descending from a helicopter.

Rocky's performance marked his first live show after being accused of opening fire on bandmate A$AP Relli in 2021.

The father-of-two was found not guilty by the Los Angeles Court's jury on February 18, 2025.

During the challenging journey, the Diamond hitmaker was standing beside her partner to support him in his felony assault case.

For those unaware, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been romantically connected since 2020. 

Related: Rihanna’s Studio outing ignites album hopes after 9-year wait  

They are also parents to their two sons, RZA, and Riot Rose. 

