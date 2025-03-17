Paul Rudd hints at Ant-Man's return in upcoming Avengers film

Entertainment

  • March 17, 2025
Paul Rudd is might bringing back Ant Man to Avenger's world!

The star of Marvel's Ant-Man franchise has hinted at his character's most anticipated appearance in upcoming Avengers films.

During an interview with Collider to promote his upcoming film Death of a Unicorn, Paul addressed the rumors about his involvement in Avengers: Doomsday.

"As far as the Russos, they have my number. They know where I'm at, and that's all I can say,” he said referring to directors Russo brothers.

Rudd went on to joke with his Death of a Unicorn costar Jenna Ortega, suggesting that he's not at liberty to disclose any information.

"I don't really know how to play these things.... I blink, can I send messages?" Rudd began to make wild facial gestures and hand movements, adding, "Morse code, some Johnny Got His Gun. I'll tap out things with my head."

Although, Paul has neither confirmed nor denied his involvement in the upcoming film, his playful response have only added to the intrigue, making many wonder if he is keeping some Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) secrets under wraps.

Paul Rudd has appeared in four Marvel films as the titular Ant-Man, also known as Scott Lang, beginning with the 2015 origin story, known simply as Ant-Man.

The film's success led to two sequels, 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and 20123’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Rudd's portrayal of Ant-Man also landed him a role in the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

