Kim Kardashian receives unwavering support from pal amid Kanye West drama

Kim Kardashian has received a thoughtful advice from a Hollywood star amid her latest drama with ex husband Kanye West.
The American rapper dragged their 11-year-old daughter North West into the Sean 'Diddy' Combs scandal by featuring her in the new track, LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE.
On Sunday, The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel posted a video clip of herself on Instagram to show support for the SKIMS founder.
She said, “She should not be speaking to him at all, she should be speaking to him by proxy- somebody else should be the one interacting with him because again, he's not rational, he's sharing her texts and that's a violation.”
Bethenny shared that Kim having decision-making is “so important in a divorce because people always focus on the custody time, what's most critical is decision making because God forbidden something happens with the kids that is medical or is for education or something important.”
“You need a sane, rational, non-punitive party to be making those decisions and if Kim has decision-making, then it's irrelevant whether or not she has the trademark for her daughter because in a best interest of a child matter, a judge doesn't care about trademarks as much,” she explained.
Kim was allegedly enraged after the American rapper released a song featuring North.
Kanye also shared and then deleted threatening messages aimed at the reality TV star, in which he vowed to go to “war" with her.