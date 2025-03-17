Blake Lively shares major life update after big win against Justin Baldoni

It’s family time for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds!
Amid the ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, the Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool have taken some time out to relax themselves, sharing sweet family moments.
Through her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 16, The Shallows actress shared a couple of snaps, featuring glimpses from their bake time, and also a cozy snap with her husband.
In the first story, a photo was shared of a baking tray filled with several cupcakes featuring fun, picturesque frostings, including a horse, pig, carrots.
“The family that bakes together… Stays sick on buttercream together,” hilariously penned Blake Lively on the snap.
The next two stories also showcased the pictures of the cute cupcakes.
Meanwhile, in the last story, Blake shared a cozy photo with Ryan Reynolds, both bundled up in warm clothes as they smiled for the selfie.
While the A Simple Favor actress was seen dressed in a blue jacket, Reynolds wore a multicolored striped sweater and a light-blue beanie.
However, it is worth noting that the duo did not share any photograph of their kids.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds share three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, and a son, Olim.
Moreover, this update comes just a few days after the actress secured a major win against her It Ends with Us costar Justin Baldoni in a sexual harassment case.
In the new ruling, Judge Lewis Liman granted Blake’s request to keep some information private, which is called “attorneys eyes only” in legal term.