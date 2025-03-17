Entertainment

Blake Lively shares major life update after big win against Justin Baldoni

The ‘It Ends with Us’ starlet got major court victory in her favor in the sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025
Blake Lively shares major life update after big win against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively shares major life update after big win against Justin Baldoni

It’s family time for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds!

Amid the ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, the Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool have taken some time out to relax themselves, sharing sweet family moments.

Through her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 16, The Shallows actress shared a couple of snaps, featuring glimpses from their bake time, and also a cozy snap with her husband.

In the first story, a photo was shared of a baking tray filled with several cupcakes featuring fun, picturesque frostings, including a horse, pig, carrots.

“The family that bakes together… Stays sick on buttercream together,” hilariously penned Blake Lively on the snap.

Related: Blake Lively wins unexpected court ruling in lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

P.C. Instagram/blakelively
P.C. Instagram/blakelively

The next two stories also showcased the pictures of the cute cupcakes.

Meanwhile, in the last story, Blake shared a cozy photo with Ryan Reynolds, both bundled up in warm clothes as they smiled for the selfie.

While the A Simple Favor actress was seen dressed in a blue jacket, Reynolds wore a multicolored striped sweater and a light-blue beanie.

Related: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud takes new turn as unexpected A-lister steps in

However, it is worth noting that the duo did not share any photograph of their kids.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds share three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, and a son, Olim.

Moreover, this update comes just a few days after the actress secured a major win against her It Ends with Us costar Justin Baldoni in a sexual harassment case.

In the new ruling, Judge Lewis Liman granted Blake’s request to keep some information private, which is called “attorneys eyes only” in legal term.

Aamir Khan opens up about Salman Khan's relationship amid his new girlfriend
Aamir Khan opens up about Salman Khan's relationship amid his new girlfriend
Madhuri Dixit pays heartfelt birthday tribute to son Arin
Madhuri Dixit pays heartfelt birthday tribute to son Arin
Gout Gout runs fastest 200m at this year's Queensland State Championships
Gout Gout runs fastest 200m at this year's Queensland State Championships
Demi Lovato's fiancé Jordon Lutes uses AI to roast singer amid health drama
Demi Lovato's fiancé Jordon Lutes uses AI to roast singer amid health drama
Demi Lovato's fiancé Jordon Lutes uses AI to roast singer amid health drama
Demi Lovato's fiancé Jordon Lutes uses AI to roast singer amid health drama
Barry Keoghan wows ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator with his ‘amazing’ acting skills
Barry Keoghan wows ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator with his ‘amazing’ acting skills
Rihanna steps out to support A$AP Rocky's first show after legal battle
Rihanna steps out to support A$AP Rocky's first show after legal battle
Paul Rudd hints at Ant-Man's return in upcoming Avengers film
Paul Rudd hints at Ant-Man's return in upcoming Avengers film
Gigi Hadid pens emotional note after giving update on Zayn Malik relationship
Gigi Hadid pens emotional note after giving update on Zayn Malik relationship
Ed Sheeran debuts new song during live performance in New Orleans
Ed Sheeran debuts new song during live performance in New Orleans
Justin Theroux officially ties the knot with fiancé Nicole Brydon Bloom
Justin Theroux officially ties the knot with fiancé Nicole Brydon Bloom
Justin Bieber shares heartfelt message after family reunion
Justin Bieber shares heartfelt message after family reunion
Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian controls his access to their kids
Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian controls his access to their kids
Justin Bieber’s bond with younger siblings shines in new photo: See
Justin Bieber’s bond with younger siblings shines in new photo: See
A$AP Rocky stages iconic helicopter performance at Rolling Loud
A$AP Rocky stages iconic helicopter performance at Rolling Loud
Sabrina Carpenter posts mesmerizing photos from Short n’ Sweet Tour’s UK leg
Sabrina Carpenter posts mesmerizing photos from Short n’ Sweet Tour’s UK leg