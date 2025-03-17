Kim Kardashian breaks silence with cryptic post as Kanye West drama unfolds

Kim Kardashian has shared the first social media post amid ongoing Kanye West drama.
Last week, Ye released a new song on X called LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE, apparently featuring his 11-year-old daughter North West and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
As reported by Daily Mail, the SKIMS founder previously took a legal action to prevent the Kanye’s single release and she is now “working to get the song down off of X.”
On Monday, she shared a carousel of images, marking her first post since the recent controversy with the American rapper.
In the viral pictures, Kim donned a chic outfit features a stunning cream-colored slit gown adorned with a delicate red floral pattern, creating a striking yet timeless look.
The gown featured a deep neckline, adding a touch of sophistication, and the thin shoulder straps offer minimalistic support.
For hairstyle, The Kardashians starlet opted for a sleek bun, perfectly complimenting her dazzling look.
Her post comes after Kanye posted a now-deleted screenshots of a conversation between him and Kim, in which he threatened to go “to war” with her.
According to the tabloids, the mother-of-four might resort to legal action to take the track “down.”
