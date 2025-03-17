Entertainment

Kim Kardashian breaks silence with cryptic post as Kanye West drama unfolds

Kanye West vowed to go ‘war’ against ex wife Kim Kardashian for trademarking their kids' names

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025
Kim Kardashian breaks silence with cryptic post as Kanye West drama unfolds
Kim Kardashian breaks silence with cryptic post as Kanye West drama unfolds

Kim Kardashian has shared the first social media post amid ongoing Kanye West drama.

Last week, Ye released a new song on X called LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE, apparently featuring his 11-year-old daughter North West and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

As reported by Daily Mail, the SKIMS founder previously took a legal action to prevent the Kanye’s single release and she is now “working to get the song down off of X.”

On Monday, she shared a carousel of images, marking her first post since the recent controversy with the American rapper.

In the viral pictures, Kim donned a chic outfit features a stunning cream-colored slit gown adorned with a delicate red floral pattern, creating a striking yet timeless look.

The gown featured a deep neckline, adding a touch of sophistication, and the thin shoulder straps offer minimalistic support.

Related: Kim Kardashian vows to take Kanye West’s new song ‘down’ featuring North, Diddy


For hairstyle, The Kardashians starlet opted for a sleek bun, perfectly complimenting her dazzling look.

Her post comes after Kanye posted a now-deleted screenshots of a conversation between him and Kim, in which he threatened to go “to war” with her.

According to the tabloids, the mother-of-four might resort to legal action to take the track “down.”

Related: Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian controls his access to their kids

Saudi Arabia plans to introduce global T20 cricket league
Saudi Arabia plans to introduce global T20 cricket league
Samsung rolls out Game Booster+ app in Korea with controller key remapping
Samsung rolls out Game Booster+ app in Korea with controller key remapping
Tom Brady shares heartwarming family moment amid busy post-NFL life
Tom Brady shares heartwarming family moment amid busy post-NFL life
Princess Kate turns heads in emerald green at St. Patrick's Day parade
Princess Kate turns heads in emerald green at St. Patrick's Day parade
‘Rosetta’ star Émilie Dequenne passes away at 43
‘Rosetta’ star Émilie Dequenne passes away at 43
Kim Sae Ron's family demands official apology from Kim Soo Hyun
Kim Sae Ron's family demands official apology from Kim Soo Hyun
BLACKPINK’s Jennie gets emotional as she showcases ‘Ruby’ in Seoul
BLACKPINK’s Jennie gets emotional as she showcases ‘Ruby’ in Seoul
Reese Witherspoon sends heartfelt 50th birthday wish to Eva Longoria Baston
Reese Witherspoon sends heartfelt 50th birthday wish to Eva Longoria Baston
Demi Lovato's fiancé Jordon Lutes uses AI to roast singer amid health drama
Demi Lovato's fiancé Jordon Lutes uses AI to roast singer amid health drama
Blake Lively shares major life update after big win against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively shares major life update after big win against Justin Baldoni
Barry Keoghan wows ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator with his ‘amazing’ acting skills
Barry Keoghan wows ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator with his ‘amazing’ acting skills
Rihanna steps out to support A$AP Rocky's first show after legal battle
Rihanna steps out to support A$AP Rocky's first show after legal battle
Paul Rudd hints at Ant-Man's return in upcoming Avengers film
Paul Rudd hints at Ant-Man's return in upcoming Avengers film
Gigi Hadid pens emotional note after giving update on Zayn Malik relationship
Gigi Hadid pens emotional note after giving update on Zayn Malik relationship
Ed Sheeran debuts new song during live performance in New Orleans
Ed Sheeran debuts new song during live performance in New Orleans
Justin Theroux officially ties the knot with fiancé Nicole Brydon Bloom
Justin Theroux officially ties the knot with fiancé Nicole Brydon Bloom