Barry Keoghan wows ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator with his ‘amazing’ acting skills

'Peaky Blinders' was officially announced in June 2024 after years of speculations

  March 17, 2025
Just like his fans, Barry Keoghan has made a lasting impression on Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight as well with his breathtaking acting skills.

Keoghan, who recently joined the star-studded cast for the big-screen adaptation, has left Knight heaping praises on his performance in the upcoming film, The Immortal Man.

"Barry Keoghan, first day on Peaky [Blinders], Jesus, he is amazing. He just does it. There’s something about him that’s quite amazing," the screenwriter said during an interview with The Standard.

When asked if viewers would embrace Keoghan's character, Knight showed his full confidence.

“If they’re not, they’re asleep or dead. Seriously, he’s amazing. He looks right as well,” he told the outlet.

Besides Keoghan, Knight also gushed over his long-time collaborator, Cillian Murphy, who will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming film.

“I want to work with him again on other things, but he leads the line in terms of the actors on the set. He makes the set work. There’s no BS with him. He’s not a prima donna. He’s brilliant, just straightforward,” Knight said.

Peaky Blinders, the original series ran on Netflix for six seasons from 2013 to 2022 and, after years of speculation, a film was officially announced in June 2024.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the film.

